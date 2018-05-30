Friendly's to give away quarter-pound cheeseburgers
Friendly’s is kicking off the unofficial start of summer by giving away quarter-pound cheeseburgers.
With the purchase of a fountain beverage ($2.99), the regularly-priced $6.49 beef patty is yours free.
The offer is valid for dine-in only, from May 31 to June 6, 2018, at 19 Friendly’s restaurants across Long Island.
Here’s a list of the participating locations:
Suffolk:
Riverhead, Lake Ronkonkoma, East Islip, Sayville, Stony Brook, Commack, Miller Place, Smithtown, Middle Island, Shirley, Medford and Coram
Nassau:
Mineola, Franklin Square, Baldwin, Syosset, Levittown, East Meadow and Massapequa Park
