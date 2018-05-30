TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Friendly's to give away quarter-pound cheeseburgers 

Nineteen Friendly's locations on Long Island are offering

Nineteen Friendly's locations on Long Island are offering free quarter-pound cheeseburgers with the purchase of a fountain beverage. Photo Credit: Friendly’s

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Friendly’s is kicking off the unofficial start of summer by giving away quarter-pound cheeseburgers.

With the purchase of a fountain beverage ($2.99), the regularly-priced $6.49 beef patty is yours free.

The offer is valid for dine-in only, from May 31 to June 6, 2018, at 19 Friendly’s restaurants across Long Island.

Here’s a list of the participating locations:

Suffolk:

Riverhead, Lake Ronkonkoma, East Islip, Sayville, Stony Brook, Commack, Miller Place, Smithtown, Middle Island, Shirley, Medford and Coram

Nassau:

Mineola, Franklin Square, Baldwin, Syosset, Levittown, East Meadow and Massapequa Park

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Latest reviews

The blue cheese-crusted rib-eye steak is flavor-packed up LI wine bar and grill still on point, 11 years later
The Bacon Jam and Egg burger, a grass-fed New-wave luncheonette earns 3-star review
General Tso's chicken is served at Mango Tango LI eatery rejuvenates Asian-fusion cuisine
Nut-crusted Atlantic halibut is served atop petit French New seafood spot struggles with consistency
The pastrami hot dog served with pastrami, Cheddar New pastrami eatery fulfills friend's dying wish
Shinnecock sea scallops are marinated and then seared, New eatery at LI hotel serves inventive menu