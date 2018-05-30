Friendly’s is kicking off the unofficial start of summer by giving away quarter-pound cheeseburgers.

With the purchase of a fountain beverage ($2.99), the regularly-priced $6.49 beef patty is yours free.

The offer is valid for dine-in only, from May 31 to June 6, 2018, at 19 Friendly’s restaurants across Long Island.

Here’s a list of the participating locations:

Suffolk:

Riverhead, Lake Ronkonkoma, East Islip, Sayville, Stony Brook, Commack, Miller Place, Smithtown, Middle Island, Shirley, Medford and Coram

Nassau:

Mineola, Franklin Square, Baldwin, Syosset, Levittown, East Meadow and Massapequa Park