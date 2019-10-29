The Levittown and Franklin Square locations of Friendly’s are no longer as of Sept. 28 and Oct. 20, respectively. The former had been around for about 25 years and the latter, about 40.

"As shifting consumer demographics and market dynamics present challenges across the industry, it is incumbent on us to regularly evaluate our restaurant footprint with a focus on long-term viability and strategic resource investment as we work to reinvigorate the beloved Friendly’s brand. Unfortunately, in some cases, this process results in the difficult decision to close underperforming locations that can no longer be sustained by the local market," read, in part, a statement provided by a Friendly's representative.

Just five months ago, the chain’s Middle Island location closed due to “financial restraints” and not being able to “negotiate a reasonable deal with the lease” according to owner Joseph Vitrano of J & B Restaurant Partners, the exclusive Friendly’s franchisee in Nassau and Suffolk counties, which also owns all Long Island TGI Friday’s.

Patrons can still dine at Friendly's 16 Long Island locations in Mineola (230 Jericho Tpke.), East Islip (50 Montauk Hwy.), East Meadow (1826 Hempstead Tpke.), Syosset (150 Jericho Tpke.), Coram (2220 Rte. 112), Stony Brook (201 Hallock Rd.), Miller Place (275 Rte. 25A), Sayville (210 Montauk Hwy.), Lake Ronkonkoma (553 Hawkins Ave.), Massapequa Park (4812 Sunrise Hwy.), Baldwin (945 Merrick Rd.), Riverhead (949 Old Country Rd.), Medford (700-80 Rte. 101), Smithtown (220 Mount Pleasant Rd.), Commack (2151 Jericho Tpke.) and Shirley (940 Montauk Hwy.).

Friendly's, which started solely as an ice cream shop, was founded 84 years ago by the Blake Brothers in Springfield, Massachusetts.