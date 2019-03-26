After 20 years of serving mussel pots and Belgian beer in Garden City, Waterzooi is planning a second location, in Port Washington. Chef-owner Ed Davis said that he and his partners are still a few months away from opening.

The menu in Port Washington will be essentially the same as in Garden City, with a large variety of dishes, both Belgian (carbonade Flamande ) and international bistro favorites: steak frites, burgers, roast chicken, oysters and pappardelle with Wagyu Bolognese.

The focus, though, is on the dozen “moules pots,” featuring mussels in various guises, among them, Provençal (tomatoes, herbs, white wine), Farmhouse Ale (North Country smoked bacon, oven-dried tomatoes, creamy ale broth), Calabrian (in a spicy marinara) and bouillabaisse (shrimp, lobster, saffron-tomato-crab broth).

Waterzooi also has an unparalleled selection of Belgian beers, both on tap (such as Bavik Pils, Bosteels Tripel Karmeleit, Chimay Cinq Cents) and in bottles (Rodenbach Grand Cru Flanders Red Ale, Abbaye des Rocs Blonde Tripel), plus a few domestic and Dutch interlopers.

Davis said that he and his partners, Chris Werle and Jeff Piciullo, had been looking for locations all over the Island before they happened on a former Wells Fargo Bank at the corner of Main Street. “We loved the idea of doing something in this town. There’s so much going on in the last few months — Secrets of Flight, Tiga — and we excited to be a part of it.”

With 180 seats, the new Waterzooi will be a little bigger than the original. Right now the team is engaged in a gut renovation and hopes to open by early fall.

The new Waterzooi will be at 1029 Port Washington Blvd.

850 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-877-2177, waterzooi.com.