By JOAN REMINICK

Gastropub Bluestone Tavern opens in Sayville

Bluestone Tavern is the new incarnation of the

Bluestone Tavern is the new incarnation of the former 21 Main Steakhouse in Sayville. Photo Credit: Bluestone Tavern

Opting for a more casual, moderately priced concept, the former 21 Main Steakhouse in Sayville transformed itself into Bluestone Tavern, a gastropub devoted to comfort fare and craft beers, including some from Long Island.

On the menu: Short rib sliders ($10), wings ($10), tuna tacos ($12), a flight of lobster, beef and pork meatballs ($12), chicken Parmesan pops ($9), a bacon jalapeño flatbread ($12), burgers ($12; toppings extra, a steak sandwich ($14) and free range chicken ($18).

The ownership remains the same as before; John Menz continues as executive chef and is now also general manager. In the kitchen are chef de cuisine Jack Pfeiffer and sous chef Kevin Moss.

Bluestone Tavern is at 21 Main St., Sayville, 631-567-0900.

