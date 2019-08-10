George Martin Group has closed its Burger Bar in Massapequa. A Mexican eatery is expected to succeed it this fall.

The new spot will be called Bar Agave. George Martin will continue to operate its Burger Bar in Rockville Centre.

"We're always trying to stay ahead of the trend by keeping our restaurants new and exciting," said owner George Korten.

In a statement on Burger Bar's Facebook page, he said: "We have found that burger restaurants on Long Island have hit a saturation point and we are ready for something new."

Plans have been underway for Bar Agave for two years, Korten said. He described the restaurant to come as a "family friendly, date night hot spot."

Bar Agave is under construction at the 4902 Merrick Rd. site. A menu for the newcomer has not been finalized. Frank Greco, executive chef of the George Martin Group, will be joined by chef de cuisine Richard Caruso. Caruso was a chef at Rosa Mexicano, the much-acclaimed Manhattan restaurant.

The flagship of the George Martin Group is George Martin The Original, an American bistro in Rockville Centre that opened in 1989.

The Rockville Centre Burger Bar will continue at 209 N. Long Beach Rd., 516-208-6100. georgemartinburgerbar.com