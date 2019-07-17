Gerardi's Bar & Grill has opened in Hauppauge with a wide-ranging menu that's expected to add some new flavor to the corporate park locatiion.

Gerardi's succeeds The Grill at the Adams Avenue address. Before The Grill, a one-star spot arrived in 2016, The Grill Room, which initially earned a two-star rating in Newsday, occupied the site in the industrial park for many years.

The newcomer's offerings range from steaks and chops to vegetarian dishes, nachos grande to lobster bisque. There's macaroni and cheese as well as farfalle with sausage and broccoli rabe.

At lunch, diners can expect selections including a 10-oz. hamburger, skirt steak and crab cake sandwiches, a lobster BLT, a three-cheese grilled cheese with bacon sandwich, a southern fried chicken sandwich, chicken francese, pork chops with a Mediterranean-style sofrito and chipotle-smashed potatoes, and that farfalle.

The dinnertime steaks take in a New York strip, filet mignon, and marinated skirt steak. A merlot-braised short rib also is available. So is vegan meatball Parmigiana. Gerardi's prepares traditional Italian-style meatballs, too.

Under a tapas heading, Gerardi's serves tuna tartare, cold sesame noodles, bacon-wrapped scallops, baked clams, fried calamari, assorted chicken wings, a Bavarian pretzel, and fried Dominican cheese with sweet marinara.

Prices are moderate to expensive. with sandwiches $12 to $22; dinner main courses, $18 for zucchini noodles to $48 surf-and-turf.

Gerardi's is open Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. It's closed on Sunday.

The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gerardi's Bar & Grill, 160 Adams Ave., Hauppauge, 631-813-2023, gerardisgrill.com