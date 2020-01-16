Driving by Gin 45 in Northport, it's hard not to wonder if the name alludes to an abundance of gin behind the bar — gimlets, G & Ts, negroni.

And while Gin 45, a new tapas bar in Northport, does pour a few gin drinks such as French 75 (gin, bubbly, simple syrup and lemon), the name actually references something else: The moniker of one of its co-owners. "We got the name from my name," said Virginia Tolkin, who with her husband Marc also owns Fattusco's Ristorante Pizzeria just across 25A. "Also, I turned 45."

Late last summer, the Tolkins took over the cozy spot — which has a fireplace, a bar and a few tables — after Emanuel's closed; that restaurant operated for about a year. Before that, the space held Cause Cafe.

Gin 45 opened in late fall with a menu of small plates such as manchego croquettes, honey-garlic wings, queso-stuffed mushrooms and a black-bean burger, most in the $12 to $16 range. There are also regular specials, a raft of beer, wine and cocktails (in the same price range), and live music through the midweek and weekend. "We also do private parties," Virginia said, in the midst of what sounded like a busy lunch for the Rotary Club unfolding around her.

Another point worth mentioning: The paper in the window of the storefront next to Fattusco's, announcing an expansion. Virginia said that while Gin 45 sidetracked that expansion for a while. "we're hoping [to expand] by the summer," she said.

Gin 45 is open at 4.pm. every day except Monday at 1014 Fort Salonga Rd. (aka Rte. 25A) in Northport, 631-754-4000.