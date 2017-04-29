TODAY'S PAPER
Gino’s pizza owners open Americano Pie Bar in Islip

The bar at Americano Pie Bar in Islip. Photo Credit: Americano Pie Bar

By Pervaiz Shallwani pervaiz.shallwani@newsday.com
Americano Pie Bar, the latest restaurant from the loose-knit family behind the Gino’s pizza empire, has quietly opened in Islip with a formal opening scheduled for Monday, May 1.

This 140-seat space on Main Street is from a faction of the Branchinelli family that owns four of the Gino’s locations, said Lorenzo Branchinelli, one of the owners behind Americano.

In all, a loose-knit group of the family owns about 30 restaurants on Long Island, he said.

At Americano Pie Bar, personal pies are the focus of a larger menu that includes everything from steak and sandwiches, to house-made pastas like Kobe beef ravioli, and classic cocktails such as the Fragola Rock, a mix of strawberry, Champagne and vodka for $13.

The 12-inch pies include toppings such as the Honey Spicy, topped with spicy sopressata, mozzarella, diced cherry peppers and a truffle honey glaze for $13. They can be had on one of three types of dough: thin, grandma or Sicilian.

Americano Pie Bar, 517 Main St., Islip, 631-581-8700

