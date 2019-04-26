TODAY'S PAPER
Ginza in Massapequa and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Ginza in Massapequa serves a sushi and sashimi platter featuring such delicacies as blue fin tuna belly, sea urchin and baby yellowtail. Photo Credit: Johnny Simon

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Some of the best seafood you'll taste on Long Island is uncooked. Here are three standout restaurants for sushi and sashimi. They all offer cooked specialties, too.

Ginza in Massapequa is especially notable for the fish that it imports from Japan. Check ahead. But the local fare is also exceptional.And it's all served in a handsome dining room. In addition to Japanese classics, there are some side trips to China and Thailand. Recommended: fluke usuzukuri, yellowtail jalapeño, black pepper tuna, yellowtail-scallion roll, all nigirizushi and sashimi. Moderate to expensive.

Ginza, 45 Carmans Rd., Massapequa, 516-882-9688, ginzali.com

Koi Kokoro in Islip prepares a range of seafood options, served with care. Recommended: bigeye tuna tataki, toro tuna belly tartare, spicy tuna wrapped with avocado, "unago snow" roll with crab and eel, spicy "miru mountain" roll, all nigirizushi and sashimi, and for the resistant, the pork stir-fry with kimchi salsa. Moderate

Koi Kokoro, 501 Main St., Islip, 631-650-0307, thekoikokoro.com

Yamaguchi in Port Washington is a Japanese restaurant for purists. And, fish by fish, preparation by preparation, the veteran establishment ranks high in a hamlet where sushi spots reign. Recommended: all sashimi and nigirizushi, chirashi sushi, sunomono, fluke usuzukuri, sea urchin with grated yam, squid with green onion, tekka maki, futomaki. Moderate.

Yamaguchi, 49 Main St., Port Washington, 516-883-3500, restaurantyamaguchi.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

