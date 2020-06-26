TODAY'S PAPER
Top sushi spot Ginza closes in Massapequa

At Ginza sushi restaurant in Massapequa, the Ginza

At Ginza sushi restaurant in Massapequa, the Ginza sushi and sashimi platter features such delicacies as blue fin tuna belly, sea urchin and baby yellowtail. (April 21, 2012) Photo by Johnny Simon Credit: Newsday/Johnny Simon

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Ginza, which boasted one of Long Island’s best sushi bars, has closed. The Massapequa restaurant posted on its website “Dear Valued Customers, It is with heavy heart that we announce we have closed our doors permanently. We have appreciated serving you & wish you nothing but the best in the future. Thanks so much for your patronage over the years!”

Ginza opened in 2012 and was one of the first restaurants in either Nassau or Suffolk to offer fish that came directly from Tokyo’s Tsukiji market. The sushi chefs made the elaborate rolls that define the local sushi style, but they could also put together exquisite omakase (“chef’s choice”) meals that are the traditional expression of the chef’s skill.

It garnered a three-star review in Newsday and was a fixture on our Top 10 sushi list. An Oceanside satellite, where Ben’s Crab is now, had a brief run in 2013.

Ginza was also one of LI’s most architecturally ambitious restaurants. A mirrored box that rose out of a parking lot adjacent to Sunrise Mall, its interior was equally impressive. The owners could not be reached for comment.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

