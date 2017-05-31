The poke, which started in Hawaii as an uncooked fish salad prepared by hungry anglers, has become a special at many restaurants across Long Island.

GM Club Steak in Rockville Centre has upped the ante and the ingredients.

Thursday is pick-a-poke night at the restaurant, which is part of the group that includes George Martin The Original in Rockville Centre and George Martin 1989 in Syosset.

For $15 or $24, depending on whether you pick a small or large bowl, you may select a protein, a presentation, and for $10, a cocktail with a complementary style. The themes are Asian, southwestern and South Pacific.

Choose either ahi tuna, wild salmon, shrimp ceviche or organic chicken breast. For the Asian version, you’ll get sushi rice, bok choy, lotus root and Sriracha mayo, among the ingredients. The southwestern option is with brown rice, jalapeños, pico de gallo and more. And the South Pacific production takes in jasmine rice, charred coconut, pineapple and pistachios.

GM Club Steak, 13 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-678-1290, gmclubsteak.com