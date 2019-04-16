Under new management and sporting a trimmer menu, Golden Globe Diner has opened in downtown Huntington at the former address of the Golden Dolphin Diner. Golden Dolphin, a downtown mainstay for decades, closed in January.

“It was time to change the name,” said new owner John Calogas, whose Long Island restaurants have included the departed SpinDrifter in Huntington.

The dining rooms are brighter, service considerably improved, and the food better than at Golden Globe’s predecessor. A “Pulp Fiction” poster, two TVs, and a gelato selection are near the nine-stool counter. The word “faith,” using license plate letters, is above one if the booths.

The menu, which sports between 70 and 75 items, is wide-ranging, with diner favorites from breakfast fare through steaks, chops, and seafood. The”lumberjack” requires two plates to hold ample hot cakes, two eggs, three sausages and two strips of bacon.

The kitchen also sends out panini and other sandwiches, including triple-decker and open-faced. The “John Wayne Burger” sports fried mushrooms, peppers and onions, barbecue sauce, Cheddar cheese and an onion ring; the “Huntington Salad,” is a Caesar crowned with fried calamari. There also are Greek specialties that take in moussaka, pastitsio, and souvlaki, and Italian and Italian-American dishes such as shrimp Fra Diavolo, and chicken and eggplant Parmigiana. Desserts include a cannoli cake.

Golden Globe Diner is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Golden Globe Diner, 365 Main St., Huntington, 631-421-1508.