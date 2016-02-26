TODAY'S PAPER
Golden Temple II in Syosset serves dim sum on weekends

Golden Temple II is an offshoot of the original in Syosset. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus
Fans of dim sum — the dumpling-centric Cantonese tea house cuisine — have a new destination: Golden Temple II in Syosset is serving dim sum Friday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Golden Temple II is an offshoot of Golden Temple, also in Syosset, about a mile and a half east on Jericho Turnpike. The new location takes over the free-standing building that was most recently Din Din and, before that, Hao, Ao, Dao, Tao; and Empire Szechuan Gourmet (whose plates are still used); and the original occupant, Homer’s Oriental.

Only Golden Temple II serves dim sum. The items are not served from rolling carts but rather are made to order. Among the two-dozen choices are pork-and-mushroom shumai, spare ribs in black bean sauce, roast pork bun, crystal shrimp dumplings, lotus-leaf-wrapped steamed sticky rice with chicken and Chinese sausage, spicy peppers stuffed with shrimp and salt-and-pepper squid. Prices range from $2.75 to $8.95, with most dishes less than $5.

Other Chinese restaurants serving dim sum on Long Island include Jani in Hicksville, Fortune Wheel in Levittown, The Orient in Bethpage and Orient Odyssey in Jericho.

Golden Temple II is at 6600 Jericho Tpke., Syosset; 516-931-3663, goldentemplesyosset.com

