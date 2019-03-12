TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleRestaurants

Chinese restaurant Grain House closes in Uniondale 

Stir-fried cauliflower topped with cilantro was on the menu at the now-closed Grain House in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
The Hofstra neighborhood will be a little less sweet and spicy with the recent closure of Grain House in Uniondale.  

An employee at the Grain House’s original location in Little Neck said the Uniondale branch of the authentic Szechuan-style Chinese restaurant confirmed the closing. 

For nearly two years, Grain House had offered a taste of Northern Chinese cooking in a neighborhood dominated by fast food outlets. Grain House guests could line up at the counter to order pot stickers and soup dumplings for delivery to a table in the industrial-chic dining room.  

Despite a student-friendly vibe, affordable prices and a location a few steps from the Hofstra campus and across from the Nassau Coliseum, there was “not a lot of business,” the employee said.  

Grain House is the second restaurant to fail at that location in the last two years, after the country’s largest BurgerFi shuttered in April 2017.

