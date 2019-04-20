Chinese restaurant Grain House closes in Uniondale
The Grain House in Uniondale has served its last order of stir-fried cauliflower.
“We officially closed” on April 1, owner Beichen “Bob” Hu said.
“It’s a nice neighborhood,” Hu said of the area that includes Hofstra University and its dormitories. “But they [the landlord] asked too much rent,” Hu said.
The original Grain House in Little Neck, Queens, was recently sold to a new owner, who changed the name to Shanghai Dumpling. Hu still has a Grain House open near Columbia University in Manhattan.
For two years, the Uniondale outpost at 1002 Hempstead Tpke. had offered a taste of Northern Chinese cooking in a neighborhood dominated by fast food outlets. Grain House guests could line up at the counter to order pot stickers and soup dumplings for delivery to a table in the industrial-chic dining room.
Grain House is the second restaurant to fail at that location in the last two years, after the country’s largest BurgerFi shuttered in April 2017.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.