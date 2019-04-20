TODAY'S PAPER
Chinese restaurant Grain House closes in Uniondale 

Stir-fried cauliflower topped with cilantro is served at

Stir-fried cauliflower topped with cilantro is served at the Grain House in Uniondale, now closed. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
The Grain House in Uniondale has served its last order of stir-fried cauliflower.

“We officially closed” on April 1, owner Beichen “Bob” Hu said.

“It’s a nice neighborhood,” Hu said of the area that includes Hofstra University and its dormitories. “But they [the landlord] asked too much rent,” Hu said.

The original Grain House in Little Neck, Queens, was recently sold to a new owner, who changed the name to Shanghai Dumpling. Hu still has a Grain House open near Columbia University in Manhattan.

For two years, the Uniondale outpost at 1002 Hempstead Tpke. had offered a taste of Northern Chinese cooking in a neighborhood dominated by fast food outlets. Grain House guests could line up at the counter to order pot stickers and soup dumplings for delivery to a table in the industrial-chic dining room.

Grain House is the second restaurant to fail at that location in the last two years, after the country’s largest BurgerFi shuttered in April 2017.

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

