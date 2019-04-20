The Grain House in Uniondale has served its last order of stir-fried cauliflower.

“We officially closed” on April 1, owner Beichen “Bob” Hu said.

“It’s a nice neighborhood,” Hu said of the area that includes Hofstra University and its dormitories. “But they [the landlord] asked too much rent,” Hu said.

The original Grain House in Little Neck, Queens, was recently sold to a new owner, who changed the name to Shanghai Dumpling. Hu still has a Grain House open near Columbia University in Manhattan.

For two years, the Uniondale outpost at 1002 Hempstead Tpke. had offered a taste of Northern Chinese cooking in a neighborhood dominated by fast food outlets. Grain House guests could line up at the counter to order pot stickers and soup dumplings for delivery to a table in the industrial-chic dining room.

Grain House is the second restaurant to fail at that location in the last two years, after the country’s largest BurgerFi shuttered in April 2017.