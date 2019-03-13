Grand Stage, the long-awaited East Meadow diner that closed abruptly last week after two days because of computer problems, has reopened.

And it's jammed.

The eatery now is open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But the specific hours haven't been finalized. It's expected that the diner eventually will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Grand Stage, which is at the Hempstead Turnpike address just east of Newbridge Road that was occupied for decades by the Empress Diner, is owned by George and Nick Argyris, whose family was associated with the Stage Door Deli in Manhattan.

Last week, George Argyris said that the shutdown after 48 hours was caused by "a computer meltdown." The diner, which seats 255, drew more than 1,000 customers ready to eat.

And when things got "very busy," the computer system went down. "We had a lot of volume," Argyris said, adding they needed to put in "a faster computer' to deal with it.

The diner's website has yet to launch with details about Grand Stage, other than noting that it's "a diner tradition reborn."

Grand Stage, 2490 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-719-5977, grandstagediner.com