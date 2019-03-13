TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Grand Stage diner reopens in East Meadow

Grand Stage, which succeeded the Empress Diner in

Grand Stage, which succeeded the Empress Diner in East Meadow, has reopened. Photo Credit: Newsday/Peter M. Gianotti

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Grand Stage, the long-awaited East Meadow diner that closed abruptly last week after two days because of computer problems, has reopened.

And it's jammed.

The eatery now is open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But the specific hours haven't been finalized. It's expected that the diner eventually will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight. 

Grand Stage, which is at the Hempstead Turnpike address just east of Newbridge Road that was occupied for decades by the Empress Diner, is owned by George and Nick Argyris, whose family was associated with the Stage Door Deli in Manhattan.

Last week, George Argyris said that the shutdown after 48 hours was caused by "a computer meltdown." The diner, which seats 255, drew more than 1,000 customers ready to eat.

And when things got "very busy," the computer system went down. "We had a lot of volume," Argyris said, adding they needed to put in "a faster computer' to deal with it.

The diner's website has yet to launch with details  about Grand Stage, other than noting that it's "a diner tradition reborn."

Grand Stage, 2490 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-719-5977, grandstagediner.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Sliders are a house special, savory and generous, New bistro-inspired eatery earns 3 stars
The goat mofongo is a particular standout at LI Caribbean eatery is part dining room, part club scene
Jumbo lump crab cakes are boosted by pickled Star chef focuses on local, creative dishes at new eatery
The ahi-tuna poke bowl is threaded with wisps Eatery's changing menu draws on flavors from across the globe
The cheese lends a silken texture to the Pakistani kebab spot excels with grilled meats
The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI