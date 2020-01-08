The Franklin Plaza shopping center, on New Hyde Park Road near Tulip Avenue, is swapping sandwiches for gyros — Greek Xpress has opened in Franklin Square in the space last occupied by Subway.

The privately owned chain, whose specialty dishes include beef and lamb gyros and chicken and pork souvlaki, has an extensive menu of eats: Pitas can be ordered with zucchini fritters, falafel, sausage and grilled chicken among other items. Prices start at $8.95. Platters, available with the same offerings, plus spinach pie, come with a choice of fries, rice pilaf or lemon potatoes and a soup or salad ($16.95); and wraps, from grilled vegetables to Greek salad, come with a choice of fries, rice pilaf or lemon potatoes. Prices start at $13.50.

An assortment of dips ($5.95), burgers ($7.95 and up), salads ($8.95 and up) and traditional Greek desserts like baklava and galaktoboureko (both $5.95) round out the menu.

The intimate 18-seat restaurant will soon offer beer and wine like its sister restaurants. And, in the near future, it hopes to offer EVOO (extra-virgin olive oil) from Greece for retail purposes.

“We love working-class areas with families. Our menu suits best for feeding families, so we target areas that have that,” owner Jimmy Soursos said of his latest — and fourth — local opening (he also owns locations in Plainview, Great Neck and East Rockaway). Beyond Long Island, he owns Greek Xpress in Brooklyn's Park Slope community, downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. A Staten Island location is “coming soon.”

Greek Xpress is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It’s at 182 New Hyde Park Rd. in Franklin Square. 516-502-6126. greekxpress.com