TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Greek Xpress opens in Plainview

Shrimp kebabs are served with grilled vegetables at

Shrimp kebabs are served with grilled vegetables at Greek Xpress in Great Neck. Photo Credit: Greek Xpress Holdings

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Greek Xpress has hit the Long Island trifecta. The New York-based mini-chain has just opened a third LI location, in Plainview.

The newest store, in the Woodbury Plaza shopping center on South Oyster Bay Road, takes over the short-lived Elevation Burger that closed in April.

Jimmy Soursos opened his first Greek Xpress location in 2013 in Park Slope, Brooklyn, followed by East Rockaway (2015) and Great Neck (2018). He is planning to open in Franklin Square later this year, as well as venturing into Manhattan, on West 48th Street.

“The concept is to fill a need in the marketplace,” he told Newsday last year. “We’re a gyro place, but one with a lot of healthy, vegetarian and gluten-free options.”

Gyros, souvlaki, grilled chicken and other proteins can be ordered in a sandwich ($8.95 to $10.50) or on a platter ($16.95 to $19.70) with a choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or (for $1.95 extra) grilled vegetables and a soup or salad. The same choice of sides is offered with dinner specials ($18.95 to $24.95) such as roast chicken, moussaka, shrimp kebabs, salmon or rib steak. There are also salads, appetizers, burgers, smoothies, ice cream, Greek desserts and a kids’ menu.

Greek Xpress is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

437 South Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview, 5160433-8070, greekxpress.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The Inferno burger at Prohibition Kitchen in Port LI eatery impresses with Instagram-friendly dishes
Lobster and mango salad at Anker in Greenport. Gorgeous eatery interprets seafood in new ways
Coconut tres leches cake, with coconut custard, strawberries Fresh, inspired Mexican eatery earns 3.5 stars
Breakfast poutine is composed of eggs, regular and Contemporary diner offers fresh, exciting menu
A grilled organic carrot salad with labneh foam, LI eatery is inconsistent under celebrated chef
Bucatini with littleneck clams and cockles is finished Decade-old waterfront eatery earns 3 stars
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search