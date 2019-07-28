Greek Xpress has hit the Long Island trifecta. The New York-based mini-chain has just opened a third LI location, in Plainview.

The newest store, in the Woodbury Plaza shopping center on South Oyster Bay Road, takes over the short-lived Elevation Burger that closed in April.

Jimmy Soursos opened his first Greek Xpress location in 2013 in Park Slope, Brooklyn, followed by East Rockaway (2015) and Great Neck (2018). He is planning to open in Franklin Square later this year, as well as venturing into Manhattan, on West 48th Street.

“The concept is to fill a need in the marketplace,” he told Newsday last year. “We’re a gyro place, but one with a lot of healthy, vegetarian and gluten-free options.”

Gyros, souvlaki, grilled chicken and other proteins can be ordered in a sandwich ($8.95 to $10.50) or on a platter ($16.95 to $19.70) with a choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or (for $1.95 extra) grilled vegetables and a soup or salad. The same choice of sides is offered with dinner specials ($18.95 to $24.95) such as roast chicken, moussaka, shrimp kebabs, salmon or rib steak. There are also salads, appetizers, burgers, smoothies, ice cream, Greek desserts and a kids’ menu.

Greek Xpress is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

437 South Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview, 5160433-8070, greekxpress.com.