After seven years in business, the Greene Turtle is approaching the finish line.

The Franklin Square location of the Maryland sports bar chain will close on March 15.

“We were unable to negotiate a favorable lease with our landlord and have decided to close that location,” said franchisee Jeff Froccaro, who also operates local Burger Kings and Qdoba Mexican Eats locations under the Port Washington company Burger Brothers Restaurant Group.

Greene Turtle's East Meadow and Smithtown locations will remain open, serving a menu focusing on comfort food like tacos, burgers and flatbreads, plus bowls, soups and salads.

Greene Turtle East Meadow is at 1740 Hempstead Tpke. and Smithtown is at 716 Smithtown Bypass. More info: thegreeneturtle.com