The employees of Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria in Garden City have long known the joys of starting their shifts with cheesy, eggy breakfast pizza.

A few weeks ago, they began firing those pies for the public via a new weekend brunch centered around personal-sized pizzas of scrambled eggs and cheese (mozzarella, Swiss or feta) topped with bacon, sausage, ham, spinach or peppers and onions.

The $30 tab also includes unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys, Prosecco or draft Bud Light or Coors Light, as well as coffee or tea and dessert.

“Our original owner [Russell Ciolli] used to make breakfast pizza for us when we came in in the morning,” said manager Megan Didyk, whose favorite combo is ham, eggs, and Swiss. “We would all eat them, but never thought of putting them on the menu until now.”

Grimaldi’s, which is now owned by Ciolli’s widow, Jennifer, is on Newsday’s list of “Long Island’s best pizza: 10 pies worth the drive.”

Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and diners have the choice of one pie. For a sugar rush, they can close out with Junior’s Cheesecake or chocolate decadence cake.

Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizza, 980 Franklin Ave., Garden City. 516-294-6565. grimaldis.gardencity.com