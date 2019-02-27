Two months after a devastating house fire in New Hyde Park claimed the lives of Maria Karpinski and her 4-year-old granddaughter, Brooke Schillizzi, the community is coming together in an effort to raise money for the family.

Mexican grill Guac Shop in Garden City is hosting a breakfast fundraiser on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to the family.

There will also be a table set up for additional monetary donations.

The restaurant’s full breakfast menu will be offered, which includes build-your-own guac toast, breakfast burritos, quesadillas and bowls. Customers have the option to pick a protein — bacon, turkey sausage, chorizo or steak — and extras such as brown rice, breakfast potatoes and fajita vegetables, plus spreadable dips such as Mexican chimichurri, cilantro aioli and pico de gallo.

Guac Shop Mexican Grill is at 160 Seventh St. in Garden City. 516-274-3380. guacshopmexicangrill.com