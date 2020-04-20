It’s not easy opening a restaurant during normal business times — so imagine opening two in the midst of a pandemic. That’s exactly what Sergio DeCiantis, along with his father Carlo and friends Matthew Tesoriero and Patrick O’Halloran did when they recently opened Guac Shop Mexican Grill in Seaford — and on Monday, Guac Shop in Jericho with partner Joseph Sparacello.

“Obviously businesses are getting hit right now,” DeCiantis said. “We basically needed to figure out ways to keep our staff working and to bring in revenue.”

Enter the Seaford location, which turns out burritos, bowls, salads, tacos and quesadillas from a 120-square-foot kitchen within the footprint of Spoons Ice Cream & Cereal Bar and Cara Mia Due in Seaford.

About 13 miles away in Jericho, its sister restaurant, which occupies the space that was Japanese restaurant Nagashima, is doing the same from a two-floor, 1,700-square-foot space. Eventually, this location will be open for dine-in and private parties for up to 60 people in its party room on the lower level. For the time being, it’s only accepting takeout orders.

At both Guac Shops, customers can only order and pay via the restaurant’s website. In Seaford, customers can pick up their orders from the Spoons window behind Cara Mia.

Guac Shop Mexican Grill is at 3935 Merrick Rd., in Seaford. It’s open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Its Jericho location is at 12A-1 Jericho Tpke and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. guacshopmexicangrill.com