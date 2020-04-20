TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
50° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Guac Shop Mexican Grill opens virtual kitchen in Seaford and storefront in Jericho

Guac Shop Mexican Grill has opened a virtual

Guac Shop Mexican Grill has opened a virtual kitchen in Seaford and a storefront in Jericho. Credit: Matt Tesoriero

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

It’s not easy opening a restaurant during normal business times — so imagine opening two in the midst of a pandemic. That’s exactly what Sergio DeCiantis, along with his father Carlo and friends Matthew Tesoriero and Patrick O’Halloran did when they recently opened Guac Shop Mexican Grill in Seaford — and on Monday, Guac Shop in Jericho with partner Joseph Sparacello.

“Obviously businesses are getting hit right now,” DeCiantis said. “We basically needed to figure out ways to keep our staff working and to bring in revenue.” 

Enter the Seaford location, which turns out burritos, bowls, salads, tacos and quesadillas from a 120-square-foot kitchen within the footprint of Spoons Ice Cream & Cereal Bar and Cara Mia Due in Seaford.

About 13 miles away in Jericho, its sister restaurant, which occupies the space that was Japanese restaurant Nagashima, is doing the same from a two-floor, 1,700-square-foot space. Eventually, this location will be open for dine-in and private parties for up to 60 people in its party room on the lower level. For the time being, it’s only accepting takeout orders.

At both Guac Shops, customers can only order and pay via the restaurant’s website. In Seaford, customers can pick up their orders from the Spoons window behind Cara Mia.

Guac Shop Mexican Grill is at 3935 Merrick Rd., in Seaford. It’s open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m. Its Jericho location is at 12A-1 Jericho Tpke and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. guacshopmexicangrill.com

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings at Zouji Dumpling House in New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Fried calamari piadini with zucchini, artichoke, frisee, cherry Does Melville's huge new Italian spot live up to the hype?
The provolone-draped picanha burger is available on the Why you need to grab a seat in the bar at this new Brazilian steakhouse
The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
Spaghetti carbonara at Bravo Nader in Huntington. Eclectic Huntington Italian spot still charming after 24 years
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search