Jeremy Blutstein set to become executive chef at Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina

Chef Jeremy Blutstein is moving to Montauk for

Chef Jeremy Blutstein is moving to Montauk for his next job. Photo Credit: Madison Fender

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Jeremy Blutstein, who earned accolades as chef de cuisine at Almond in Bridgehampton, one of Newsday's Top 100 restaurants, will be executive chef at Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina, which currently is taking shape at the former site of the Montauk Yacht Club.

It marks a move east and closer to home for Blutstein, who was raised and lives in Amagansett. He has been chef de cuisine at Almond, a three-star bistro, for about two years, working with executive chef Jason Weiner. No replacement for Blustein has been named.

The landmark yacht club is undergoing a major renovation under new ownership, which also operates Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, the former Gurney's Inn in Montauk. The Star Island restaurant and resort are slated to open for the upcoming season.

Blutstein said, "We're working on the concept right now" for the menus at the new Montauk restaurant. He said the restaurant "will celebrate what the East End has to offer, and share the bounty," from seafood to produce. Jarhn Blutstein, the chef's spouse, is the beverage director for Gurney's.

The resume of Blutstein, 39, includes executive chef at The Crow's Nest, which has been transformed into one of Montauk's hottest eateries; and at East By Northeast, a Montauk mainstay. He also was executive sous chef at Eataly in Manhattan.

While Blutstein won't be in the kitchen at Almond, he'll still be involved with Kimchi Jews, which he established with Weiner. They produce fermented sauces, dressings, mayo, condiments, and of course, kimchi "Bridgehampton-basement-made." The items are sold at L & W Market, adjacent Almond, and online.

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

