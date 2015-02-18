TODAY'S PAPER
By ERICA MARCUS

Guy Reuge, Mirabelle chef, nominated for James Beard award

Chef Guy Reuge in the kitchen at Restaurant

Chef Guy Reuge in the kitchen at Restaurant Mirabelle in Stony Brook in August 2012. Photo Credit: Brenner Photo Productions

Guy Reuge of Restaurant Mirabelle in Stony Brook has been named a semifinalist for best chef in the Northeast for the 2015 James Beard Foundation Awards. Reuge was a semifinalist last year and in 2010.

When Mirabelle opened in 1984 in St. James, it was a decidedly French restaurant, but in the ensuing years — and especially since Reuge entered into a partnership with Lessing's Hospitality Group and moved the restaurant to the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook — it has evolved into a French-tinged New American with distinct farm-to-table leanings. Reviewd by Newsday’s Peter M. Gianotti in 1989, 2009 and 2013, it has never received fewer than four stars.  

Long Island chefs compete in the Northeast category, which includes New York State and New England. Chefs in the five boroughs compete in a New York City category. Among the 20 Northeast chefs nominated this year, the only other one from New York State was Eric Gabrynowicz of Restaurant North in Armonk.

No Long Island chef has ever won the award, though Gerry Hayden of North Fork Table in Southold was a finalist in 2012, 2013 and 2014, and a semifinalist in 2011 and 2010.

Five finalists from every category will be announced on March 24. Winners will be announced on May 4 at the 2015 James Beard Awards gala in Chicago.

Click here to see the full list of semifinalists.

