Häagen-Dazs celebrates Free Cone Day

Häagen-Dazs is giving away free ice cream on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Häagen-Dazs

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Häagen-Dazs is giving ice cream enthusiasts a chance to indulge in a sweet treat Tuesday— for free.

The ice cream giant is offering a scoop of ice cream or sorbet to each customer during its annual Free Cone Day, from 4 to 8 p.m. Customers can choose from a sugar or cake cone, or a cup.

Why the free frozen confections? The company is celebrating its Häagen-Dazs Loves Honey Bees initiative, which is in its tenth year and is dedicated to raising awareness about the declining bee population. The company says it depends on bees to produce one-third of its flavors, including Strawberry, Rocky Road and Mango.

Find the nearest shop here

