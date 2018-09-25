TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
40° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Hampton Gyro and Grill opens in Hampton Bays

Hampton Gyro and Grill has moved into the

Hampton Gyro and Grill has moved into the space formerly occupied by Moe's Southwest Grill in the Tiana Shopping Center in Hampton Bays. Photo Credit: Hampton Gyro and Grill

By Lauren Chattman Special to Newsday
Print

Hampton Bays is now home to a new Greek spot. Hampton Gyro and Grill, a 2,500-square-foot fast casual restaurant, has moved into the space formerly occupied by Moe’s Southwest Grill in the Tiana Shopping Center. Although the owners are Greek, this is the first Greek restaurant for experienced restaurateur Mike Dzanoucakis and his father, and partner, Bill. “We feel there’s a need for it. I grew up in Queens, where Greek food was available everywhere. Out here,” says the Manorville resident, "there’s nothing really like it."

The fast-casual restaurant, with 60 seats and the option to take out, features Mediterranean favorites like avgolemono (Greek chicken soup with orzo), classic beef and lamb gyros, and souvlaki sandwiches. The menu features plenty of all-American dishes including burgers, wings and mozzarella sticks. Most menu items clock in at under $10; Greek specialties more. 

The dining spot will be open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and  on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.

Hampton Gyro and Grill, 252-1 West Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-856-4101, hamptongyro.com

By Lauren Chattman Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer