Craft Kitchen & Tap House

Easily reached by way of the LIRR (it's located across the street from the Lynbrook station), Craft Kitchen and TapHouse (44 Stauderman Ave., Lynbrook) is mainly known for its menu of unusual comfort food and a drink selection powered by specialty mixers and craft bourbons — and for a price break on its edibles and adult beverages, the spot hosts a daily happy hour (noon-7 p.m.) that offers $3 and $4 beers, $5 glasses of wine, designated specialty cocktails and more. Food specials include $7 Bavarian pretzels, Mediterranean platters, boneless wings, chicken quesadillas and more. More info: 516-341-0547, craftlynbrook.com

Honu Kitchen and Cocktails

Honu Kitchen and Cocktails (363 New York Ave., Huntington), an upscale restaurant and social stop, is well-known for its busy taproom, and anyone attending the spot's bar Tuesday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. can take advantage of a happy hour that offers a menu of $6 bar snacks, cocktails, wines and beers. On Thursdays, the hot spot offers a second happy hour from 9- 1 p.m. More info: 631-421-6900, honukitchen.com

K.Pacho

K.Pacho (1270 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park) is an upscale stop for food and drink, taking its inspiration from Mexican cantinas. Tuesdays through Fridays, it does an after-work happy hour fiesta from 3-7 p.m. that offers $3 draft beers, $4 mixed drinks and $5 margaritas, wine and sangria. More info: 516-358-2222, kpacho.com

The Refuge

The Refuge (515 Broadhollow Rd., Melville), an upscale and somewhat trendy Italian/Latin restaurant and lounge, presents a three-hour happy hour (4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday), at which you can get $5 selected wines by the glass, $5 selected craft beers on tap and $6 margaritas. More info: 631-577-4444, refuge110.com

Subscribe to the Feed Me newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Havana Central Restaurant & Bar

At Havana Central Restaurant & Bar (Roosevelt Field, Garden City), a splashy Cuban-Latin restaurant, you can build a meal from $6 appetizers such as chicharrones de Pollo (crispy fried chicken served with the eatery's famous Mojo), mariquitas con crema de frijoles negros (plantain chips with Cuban black bean hummus) and masitas de puerco (crispy fried pork, served with tostones and a spicy chimichurri sauce), on weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the bar only. The restaurant’s drink deals are offered restaurantwide, and include $6 Cubano cocktails (classic mojito, magnificent margarita and signature red sangria), $6 Well Drinks (rum, vodka, tequila or gin), $6 wines (cabernet Sauvignon and chardonnay) and $5 beers. Tuesday nights can be hectic, since empanadas go for $1 apiece at the bar from 4 to 7 p.m., with the purchase of a drink. More info: 516-739-7900, havanacentral.com

Kasey's Kitchen & Cocktails

One of Long Island's busiest late-night hangouts, Kasey's Kitchen and Cocktails (23 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre) launches its evenings with a daily happy hour from 4 -7 p.m. with specials that include $3 domestic beer, wine and house liquor mixed drinks plus a menu of half-off appetizers, both at the bar only. Located atop Kasey's Kitchen and Cocktails is RoofTop 32, which has a separate entrance -- a flight of 32 outdoor stairs, thus the name -- that leads to an isolated second-floor bar, restaurant and lounge that caters to an older crowd. It has its own happy hour held daily (4-7 p.m.) that offers $5 sangria, beer and house liquor mixed drinks. More info:516-766-5049, kaseysrvcny.com

Lily Flanagan’s Pub

Only steps from the Babylon Village LIRR station, Lily Flanagan's Pub (345 Deer Park Ave., Babylon) hosts multiple happy hour specials. Its traditional happy hour is Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and includes $5 taps, $4 house mixed drinks, $5 wines and $6 premium mixed drinks. On Fridays, the pub hosts a five-hour happy hour with the same specials, plus a live band from 6 to 10 p.m. and $7 appetizers from 2 to 11 p.m. Its late-night happy hour runs from Sunday to Thursday, 8-11 p.m. and includes $7 appetizers and $5 taps. More info: 631-539-0816, lilyflanaganspub.com

Black Forest Brew Haus

Monday through Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., Black Forest Brew Haus (2015 New Hwy., Farmingdale) offers $5 Haus brewed beer, $5 Haus wine and $5 well drinks. On Thursdays, the brew house extends a half-off apps offer, too, from 4 to 7 p.m. All deals at the bar only. More info: 631-391-9500, blackforestbrewhaus.com

Parlay Gastropub

A party-friendly gastropub with a lengthy selection of craft beer and creative cocktails, Parlay (210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre) offers a happy hour five days a week (Monday-Friday, 4 - 8 p.m.) that features daily $5 specials on food (pretzels, wings, spinach dip and mac and cheese, and beverages (beer pints, premium selected wine and spirits) at the bar. More info: 516-442-2600, parlayrvc.com

Ruth's Chris Steak House

The only Long Island branch of the high-end national steakhouse chain, Ruth's Chris Steak House (600 Old Country Rd., Garden City), aggressively markets its happy hour, which it calls "sizzle, swizzle & swirl." Daily, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the bar, well-crafted and substantial small plates cost $9. Choices include a sizable tenderloin skewer salad, steak sandwich with fries, spicy shrimp and seared ahi tuna. Drinks are discounted, too, going from $4 (beer) to $9 (cocktails). More info: 516-222-0220

The Nutty Irishman

The Nutty Irishman (323 Main St., Farmingdale), which hosts a daily happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m., has partnered with Montauk Brewery and turned its outdoor bar area into The Montauk Beach Club, where on Fridays you can enjoy a special happy hour under palm trees with your feet in the sand. The beach club’s happy hour runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and offers a complimentary barbecue (hot dogs, hamburgers, and chicken and pineapple skewers) and drink specials. There's also live music from 5 to 7 p.m. More info: 516-293-9700, www.thenuttyirishman.com

Spiro's Lounge & Restaurant

Spiro's Lounge & Restaurant (4 Patchogue Dr., Rocky Point) sharply discounts its regular menu during two happy hours — one afternoon to early evening, the other later at night, making for a packed bar nightly (check website for hours). Here, the same 18-ounce New York strip steak that goes for $38 in the dining room costs $20. Other choices include pitas, salads, soups, sandwiches and more. You'll also find $6 martinis, wines and well drinks, $8 margaritas and frozen drinks, and $10 mojitos. More info: 631-744-4100, spiroslounge.com

Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall

From 3 to 8 p.m. on Fridays at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall (3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh), diners can sip on 2-for-1 beers and top shelf mixed drinks. A live band plays at 8 and 10 p.m. More info: 516-783-7500, www.muls.com

Houlihan’s

Both of Houlihan’s Long Island locations (725 Merrick Ave.,Westbury, and 923 Broadhollow Rd./Route 110, Farmingdale) offer happy hour seven days a week, Monday - Friday from 4 p.m. to close, and over the weekend, from 10 p.m. to close. Drink specials include $1 off all draft beer, select drinks and house wine. And there’s food deals, too. For $6, you can munch on bites like mini spin dip and chicken and avocado egg rolls. For $7 you can grab bar nachos, Buffalo-style chicken fingers and cheese fries. For $8, you'll find calamari, itty bitty burgers, potato skins and more. More info: www.houlihans.com

Butera's

Butera’s Smithtown (65 E. Main St., Smithtown): This stylish, popular Italian spot offers a happy hour menu — Sunday to Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., that includes a grilled Margherita pizza ($9), a 10-ounce mozzarella burger with fries ($9) and more. Discounted drinks include $5 draft beers, $6 house wines and $7 assorted house cocktails. At the bar only. Butera’s Sayville location (100 S. Main S.) offers happy hour, too, Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and all day Sunday. Beers start at $3 and house wine and well drinks start at $5. More info: buteras.com