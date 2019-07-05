To celebrate the long holiday weekend, here are three restaurants with savory American fare, plus a few side trips.

Harbor Mist in Cold Spring Harbor offers a serene water view, especially from the second-floor dining room. Recommended: shrimp cocktail, oysters and clams on the half-shell, New England-style clam chowder, Berkshire pork chop with sweet and hot cherry peppers and pan-fried sliced potatoes, charcoal-grilled strip steak, branzino on escarole and white beans, caramelized sea scallops, lobsters any style (call ahead and reserve). Moderate to expensive.

Harbor Mist, 105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurant.com

Big Daddy's in Massapequa brings you a taste of New Orleans and a look to match. It's as if the Mardi Gras countdown has started. Recommended: gumbo, jambalaya, crabcake with Cajun sauce rémoulade, broiled oysters, chicken-fried steak with black pepper-sausage gravy, blackened pork chop with blue-cheese crust, smoked crisp pork belly, smoked pulled pork, pork po'boy, beef brisket po'boy, Key lime pie. Moderate.

Big Daddy's. 1 Park Lane, Suite A, Massapequa, 516-799-8877, bigdaddysny.com

The Beacon in Sag Harbor specializes in sunsets as well as flavorful, eclectic cuisine. The view is delightful. Linger over drinks. Recommended: tuna tartare, fish tacos with salsa verde, pan-seared local blackfish, sesame-crusted tuna, baked halibut, grilled Scottish salmon, roasted chicken, pork belly pretzel buns with hoisin, grilled sirloin burger, grilled strip steak, ice cream sandwich, flourless chocolate cake. Expensive.

The Beacon, 8 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com