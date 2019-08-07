Harbor Q Barbeque and Smokehouse closes in Port Washington after 12 years
A dozen years isn’t a terribly unusual run for an Italian restaurant or steakhouse on Long Island, but it’s impressive for a barbecue spot. Harbor Q Barbeque and Smokehouse, which opened in Port Washington in 2007, has earned its rest. The Shore Road spot apparently closed earlier this summer.
(The phone has been disconnected and there’s a “for rent” sign in the window; owners did not immediately respond to Newsday’s inquiries.)
Harbor Q has gone through a couple of owners, but it was founded by Keith Dorman, a former bonds salesman and amateur smoking enthusiast. During the past few years, quality fell off a bit and it was not included on Newsday’s 2019 list of Top 10 LI barbecue spots.
For historians of ancient barbecue history: Of Long Island’s extant smokehouses, Port Washington’s Hickory’s BBQ Grill opened in 1984, Bobbique in Patchogue opened in 2006. In 2007, Harbor Q opened, as well as Swingbellys in Long Beach and Townline in East Hampton. In 2008, Smokin’ Als, whose now-defunct Bay Shore location opened in 2003, opened in Massapequa Park.
