American presidents from Washington to Trump have made plenty of visits to Long Island. In advance of Presidents Day, and week, here are three restaurants where you can hum "Hail to the Beef" and more.

Hendrick's Tavern in Roslyn rose handsomely on the former site of George Washington Manor, where the first president was hosted by Hendrick Onderdonk in 1790. Any commander-in-chief would enjoy an excellent meal now. Recommended: shellfish cocktails; onion soup; Kobe beef hot dog; all steaks including tartare; braised short ribs; lobster Cobb salad; steamed lobster; grilled octopus; roasted black sea bass; brunch dishes. Expensive.

Hendrick's Tavern, 1305 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-621-1200, pollrestaurants.com

Wild Honey Dining & Wine in Oyster Bay is situated at the former address of Theodore Roosevelt's summer offices. He lived nearby at Sagamore Hill from 1885 to 1919. Recommended: Pine Island oysters; baked oysters; Cobb salad; grilled kielbase skewers; grilled filet mignon finished with a red-wine reduction; grilled center-cut pork chops with caramelized peaches and sauteed kale; almond-and-lemon crusted flounder; fried calamari with pickled Asian vegetables; pappardelle Bolognese. Moderate to expensive.

Wild Honey Dining & Wine, 1 E. Main St., Oyster Bay, 516-922-4690, wildhoneyrestaurant.com

View in Oakdale shares the hamlet with the Connetquot River State Park Preserve. The Southside Sportsmen's Club was in Oakdale, and visiting fishermen included Ulysses S. Grant, Grover Cleveland, and Theodore Roosevelt. Recommended: sushi rolls; yellowtail jalapeno; crisp, Thai-accented calamari; New England clam chowder; roasted swordfish; dry-aged strip steak; Beijing duck tacos. Moderate to expensive.

View, 3 Consuelo Place, Oakdale, 631-589-2694, lessings.com