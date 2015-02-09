Hibachi Sushi Ya in New Hyde Park: Asian travels

Hibachi Sushi Ya is a little fusion tour of Asia.

The restaurant, tucked into the northeast corner of a shopping center where Jericho Turnpike meets Nassau Boulevard, specializes in Japanese fare. But the side trips are very good, too.

Enjoy the sashimi sampler, pristine and fine. Try a sushi roll, maybe the Old Country number, with spicy lobster and shrimp. The Sushi Ya "sandwich" also is good, with spicy tuna and avocado, rice, soy paper and roe.

From Japan, move on to Malaysia, with a delicate pancake ready for savory curry sauce with chicken and potatoes. Or Vietnam, for a crunchy spring roll; Thailand, for a refreshing chicken salad; and China, for a respectable version of General Tso's chicken.

The hibachi will have to wait.

Hibachi Sushi Ya, 2311 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park; 516-741-2288.