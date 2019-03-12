TODAY'S PAPER
High Tide Taco Bar opens in Farmingdale

Tacos and street corn at High Tide Taco

Tacos and street corn at High Tide Taco Bar, which has opened in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
If the menu at High Tide Taco Bar signals a shift in taco sentiment, then the future of Mexican food may be meatless, or at least less porky.

Of the two dozen tacos on High Tide's menu, a third are vegetarian or vegan, including versions filled with sweet potatoes, blackened tofu, cauliflower or avocado with crushed peanuts. Another three are pesceterian — shrimp, cod, and seared tuna — while the rest run a Tex-Mex and fusion-y gamut from traditional chicken and steak to Korean (shredded rib-eye with sweet chili sauce and cabbage slaw), Philly cheesesteak-style and something called the High Tide, which layers shrimp with steak, chipotle aioli, queso blanco and crispy onions. They run $3 to $4 each. All can come on flour or soft or hard corn tortillas, and can be transformed into a burrito for an extra $7.50.

Owner Jeff Rumman — who also owns nearby Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro — opened the spot on Feb. 28 in the space where La Bottega used to be, marrying coastal hues and clean lines for a modern vibe. There is seating for about 50 divided between a front room, a small bar backed by Mexican tile and picnic tables in a covered, climate-controlled patio.

Tacos are the foundation of the menu, but High Tide also serves rice bowls (starting at $8), salads, and bites such as corn-chicken-black bean empanadas ($6.50 for two), 'loaded' fries with queso and bacon ($9.50), and mayo-slathered street corn ($3.5). On the sweet side are churros and rice-pudding empanada, and drinks range from bottled beer, margaritas and sangria to Jarritos sodas, Sail Away cold brew and iced teas in flavors such as raspberry-hibiscus.

High Tide is open daily for lunch and dinner, starting at 11:30 a.m.

High Tide Taco Bar, 257 Main St., Farmingdale. 516-586-5255. hightidetacobar.com.

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

