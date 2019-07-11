TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
SEARCH
78° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Cajun chain restaurant Hook & Reel opens at Broadway Mall in Hicksville

Cajun shrimp is on the menu at Hook

Cajun shrimp is on the menu at Hook & Reel in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Hook & Reel

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Hook & Reel, a restaurant group that serves Cajun fare, has opened at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

It will be the first Long Island branch of the family-dining chain. Additional branches are planned for Valley Stream and Bay Shore. Hook & Reel operates or is constructing eateries that go from Massachusetts to Florida.

Hook & Reel, of course, focuses on seafood. Diners select from crawfish, crabs, shrimp, lobster, mussels and clams. Sauces take in Cajun, Old Bay, garlic-butter, and lemon-pepper. The level of spicing also may be chosen.

Menu choices: sliders, rolls, po'boys, seafood baskets, combination plates, and appetizers such as fried calamari,  steamed oysters, chicken tenders, hush puppies, fried mozzarella, and onion rings.

Price generally are moderate, but can turn more expensive for king crab legs and the combination platters.

The Hicksville spot is open from noon to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; and noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Hook & Reel, 363 Broadway Mall, Hicksville, 516-719-0388, hookreel.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Bucatini with littleneck clams and cockles is finished Decade-old waterfront eatery earns 3 stars
The warm Connecticut lobster roll with tarragon citrus LI food truck, outdoor bar epitomizes summer dining
Mix and match your meats and salad bar Mastering LI's newest all-you-can-eat BBQ spot
A two-pound, perfectly steamed lobster is accompanied by Veteran seafood spot remains one of LI's best
The nachos simple are anything but, and come Hole-in-the-wall eatery turns out LI's best Mexican
The Shanghai shao mai at Blue Wave in New Chinese eatery goes way beyond soup dumplings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search