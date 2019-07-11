Hook & Reel, a restaurant group that serves Cajun fare, has opened at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

It will be the first Long Island branch of the family-dining chain. Additional branches are planned for Valley Stream and Bay Shore. Hook & Reel operates or is constructing eateries that go from Massachusetts to Florida.

Hook & Reel, of course, focuses on seafood. Diners select from crawfish, crabs, shrimp, lobster, mussels and clams. Sauces take in Cajun, Old Bay, garlic-butter, and lemon-pepper. The level of spicing also may be chosen.

Menu choices: sliders, rolls, po'boys, seafood baskets, combination plates, and appetizers such as fried calamari, steamed oysters, chicken tenders, hush puppies, fried mozzarella, and onion rings.

Price generally are moderate, but can turn more expensive for king crab legs and the combination platters.

The Hicksville spot is open from noon to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; and noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Hook & Reel, 363 Broadway Mall, Hicksville, 516-719-0388, hookreel.com