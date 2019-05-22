TODAY'S PAPER
Cajun restaurant chain Hook & Reel to open 3 Long Island restaurants 

Cajun shrimp dish will be on the menu

Cajun shrimp dish will be on the menu when Hook & Reel opens on Long Island. Photo Credit: Hook & Reel

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Get ready for a taste of New Orleans.

Hook & Reel, a restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun cuisine, is expected to open its first Long Island branch in late June in Hicksville. It's under construction. The company also is planning eateries in Valley Stream and Bay Shore.

Currently, the nearest Hook & Reel is in Flushing. The restaurants, either open or planned, go from Massachusetts to Florida.

The Hicksville Hook & Reel is slated for the Broadway Mall. The Valley Stream eatery is planned to open in Green Acres Mall; the Bay Shore spot in the Westfield South Shore Mall.

Hook & Reel started in Maryland in 2013.

The family dining restaurants sport menus that let customers pick their "catch," sauce, level of spicing. The selections take in crawfish, crabs, lobster, shrimp, mussels, and clams; the sauces, Cajun, Old Bay, garlic butter, lemon-pepper, and "original Cajun."

Choices include sliders, rolls, po'boys, baskets, seafood combos, and appetizers such as onion rings, hush puppies, fried mozzarella, fried calamari, chicken tenders and steamed oysters. Prices are moderate to expensive, peaking with king crab legs and combination plates.

hookreel.com

