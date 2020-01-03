TODAY'S PAPER
Houlihan's, facing bankruptcy, closes Westbury location

Houlihan's in Westbury has closed.

Houlihan's in Westbury has closed. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
As was widely feared after Houlihan’s parent company filed for bankruptcy in November, locations have begun closing, including the Houlihan’s on Merrick Road in Westbury.

“It was effective at the end of the night Saturday,” said an employee reached by phone at the restaurant, who also confirmed that Houlihan’s in Farmingdale would remain open for now. The Farmingdale restaurant is now the only location remaining on Long Island.

As Newsday reported in the fall, Houston-based Landry’s restaurant group — whose eateries include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Cafe and Morton's The Steakhouse, among others — announced its intent to purchase Houlihan’s on the same day that the chain filed for bankruptcy, a $40 million deal. As was the case when Landry's bought the Del Frisco's chain last October, however, the deal has led to restaurant closings. The Del Frisco's location in Huntington Station shuttered earlier this month.

Other Houlihan’s locations in the country have been impacted as of late, including two in New Jersey which shuttered following the announcement of the sale.

The Island’s remaining Houlihan’s is located at 923 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale; 631-249-4828; houlihans.com.

