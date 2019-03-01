TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleRestaurants

House of Dosas in Hicksville and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Mixed vegetable uttapam is served at House of Dosas, a South Indian vegetarian restaurant in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
A savory way to welcome March is with the aromatic, inviting cuisine of India, whether you favor mild or spicy. Here are three of Long Island's top spots to enjoy it.

House of Dosas in Hicksville easily could turn you into a vegetarian. The food is consistently well-seasoned, balanced, and satisfying. Recommended: all dosas, or long, conical crepes, especially the spiced up Gunpowder, Pondicherry, and Chettinadu versions; uthappam, or lentil and rice flour doughnuts; bhel puri; pakoras with hot green chilies; lentil soup, Moderate

House of Dosas, 416 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-938-7517, houseofdosas.com

Clay Oven in Smithtown delivers a tasty passage to India to both veterans of the cuisine and newcomers to it. Recommended: vegetable samosa, vegetable pakoras, chicken vindaloo, chicken seekh kebab, shrimp marinated with peri peri chutney, salmon tikka masala,chili chicken, tandoori lamb chops, saffron curry with lamb or goat, spiced potato patties, naan breads. Moderate.

Clay Oven, 863 W. Jericho Tpke., 631-670-6366, clayovenhalal.com

Masalah Grill in Huntington Station serves Indian and Pakistani fare near the Walt Whitman Shops. Recommended: stuffed naan, onion naan, potato naan, chicken and beef kebabs, chicken vindaloo, goat with yellow lentils, chickpeas, vegetable pakoras, biryanis, tandoori lamb tikka, chicken and cheese samosas, tandoori roti, mixed vegetable curry. Moderate.

Masalah Grill, 195 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-271-1700, masalahgrill.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

