Restaurants

House of Dosas in Hicksville and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Mixed vegetable uttapam is served at House of

Mixed vegetable uttapam is served at House of Dosas, a South Indian vegetarian restaurant in Hicksville.  Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Vegetarians have choices in many of the world's cuisines. Here are three Long Island restaurants where you can go meatless and enjoy.

House of Dosas in Hicksville is a terrific Indian eatery, very casual in style and very serious in cuisine. The namesake crepes are outstanding. Recommended: idly, or steamed rice-and-lentil patties; bhel puri, puffed rice with onions, tomatoes, chilies; paneer cheese cutlet with mint; pakoras, or chickpea fritters with vegetables; all dosas, especially spicy Chettinadu, Gunpowder and Pondicherry; Malgudi rava masala semolina crepe; uthappams, or rice-and-lentil flour pancakes; tamarind rice; carrot halwa with mango ice cream. Inexpensive to moderate.

House of Dosas, 416 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-938-7517, houseofdosas.com

Tula Kitchen in Bay Shore takes you on a Mediterranean trip, notable for its multi-cuisine specialties. Recommended: hummus and pita; falafel sandwich; hot oatmeal breakfast with apples, walnuts, raisins and cranberries; vegan tempeh Reuben sandwich; feta cheese-and-vegetable quesadilla; roasted asparagus with white beans, red onion and feta; seared seitan with asparagus and peanut sauce on coconut basmati rice; tempeh teriiyaki; spinach pie with tzatziki dip. Moderate.

Tula Kitchen, 41 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-539-7183, tulakitchen.com

Spice Village Grill in Huntington travels into South Asia with eclectic selections and big flavors. Recommended: fried vegetable samosa with tamarind sauce; grilled potato patties; avocado chaat with tomato, chaat masala and sauces; tokri chaat with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt and chutneys in a crisp, layered potato bowl; cranberry-and-almond salad with greens in a honey-vinaigrette; potatoes and cauliflower stewed with tomatoes and Indian spices; yellow or red lentils simmered with Indian spices; potato and fenugreek stew; naan breads. Moderate.

Spice Village Grill, 281 Main St., Huntington, 631-271-9700, spicevillagegrill.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

