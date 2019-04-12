Vegetarians have choices in many of the world's cuisines. Here are three Long Island restaurants where you can go meatless and enjoy.

House of Dosas in Hicksville is a terrific Indian eatery, very casual in style and very serious in cuisine. The namesake crepes are outstanding. Recommended: idly, or steamed rice-and-lentil patties; bhel puri, puffed rice with onions, tomatoes, chilies; paneer cheese cutlet with mint; pakoras, or chickpea fritters with vegetables; all dosas, especially spicy Chettinadu, Gunpowder and Pondicherry; Malgudi rava masala semolina crepe; uthappams, or rice-and-lentil flour pancakes; tamarind rice; carrot halwa with mango ice cream. Inexpensive to moderate.

House of Dosas, 416 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-938-7517, houseofdosas.com

Tula Kitchen in Bay Shore takes you on a Mediterranean trip, notable for its multi-cuisine specialties. Recommended: hummus and pita; falafel sandwich; hot oatmeal breakfast with apples, walnuts, raisins and cranberries; vegan tempeh Reuben sandwich; feta cheese-and-vegetable quesadilla; roasted asparagus with white beans, red onion and feta; seared seitan with asparagus and peanut sauce on coconut basmati rice; tempeh teriiyaki; spinach pie with tzatziki dip. Moderate.

Tula Kitchen, 41 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-539-7183, tulakitchen.com

Spice Village Grill in Huntington travels into South Asia with eclectic selections and big flavors. Recommended: fried vegetable samosa with tamarind sauce; grilled potato patties; avocado chaat with tomato, chaat masala and sauces; tokri chaat with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt and chutneys in a crisp, layered potato bowl; cranberry-and-almond salad with greens in a honey-vinaigrette; potatoes and cauliflower stewed with tomatoes and Indian spices; yellow or red lentils simmered with Indian spices; potato and fenugreek stew; naan breads. Moderate.

Spice Village Grill, 281 Main St., Huntington, 631-271-9700, spicevillagegrill.com