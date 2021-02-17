From high-protein breakfast wraps to lean turkey meatballs, Hummus Fit's newest location in Deer Park offers all that and then some — and it’s all pre-packed, too.

"Our meals are based on calories," says Liana Mavruk, whose husband Tony Mavruk and brother-in-law TJ Dosdogru own the joint. Most "follow a 30% protein, 30% carbohydrates and 40% fat rule."

To-go meals encompass breakfast through dinner, with selections such as the "muscle maker" (egg whites, turkey bacon and baked sweet potato fries), the "Fit American Breakfast" (whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs and turkey bacon), and blueberry protein pancakes. For lunch and dinner, options include health-conscious portions of wraps, tacos, quesadillas and bowls.

Liana says the family-owned concept originated from a fitness regime during her bodybuilding days. "It was a very strict diet and I wanted to make it clear that you don’t need to diet strictly to lose weight. You can still have fun with your food and make it interesting and lose that weight and it still tastes good," she says.

For those wanting to have more fun with their meal prep, Hummus Fit offers items that come in the form of high-protein edible cookie dough, Liana’s Buffin Muffins, almond chocolate protein poppers, Dunkaroo-flavored protein oats and pudding.

Hummus Fit's umbrella also includes two fast-casual restaurants — Hummus Mediterranean Grill — in Holbrook (opened in 2015) and Selden (in 2019). At these branches, customers can build their own meals Chipotle style using the usual suspects in Mediterranean cuisines.

Hummus Fit is at 41 Mercedes Way in Deer Park. Ppen daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 631-209-7767, hummusfit.com.