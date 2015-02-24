TODAY'S PAPER
By JOAN REMINICK

Huntington Restaurant Week coming up

Jonathan's Ristorante is one of the restaurants participating

Jonathan's Ristorante is one of the restaurants participating in Dine Huntington Restaurant Week 2015. Photo Credit: Johnny Simon

They say it’s always cocktail hour somewhere. And, maybe, restaurant week, as well. Coming up on Long Island is Dine Huntington Restaurant Week, which runs from March 1 to 8. At participating restaurants, a three-course meal will go for $27.99 all night except Saturday night, when the deal runs only until 7 p.m.

A few places already have their menus online. Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse will feature such appetizer selections as clams casino and Asian-lacquered short rib; Jonathan’s Ristorante will offer such main-course choices as house-made bucatini with Bolognese sauce and organic Scottish salmon. And Ideal Cheese & Wine Cafe is featuring house-made cheesecake, as well as a lava cake and cinnamon apple “cigar” a la mode for dessert.

For a full list of participants, head to dinehuntington.com.

