They say it’s always cocktail hour somewhere. And, maybe, restaurant week, as well. Coming up on Long Island is Dine Huntington Restaurant Week, which runs from March 1 to 8. At participating restaurants, a three-course meal will go for $27.99 all night except Saturday night, when the deal runs only until 7 p.m.

A few places already have their menus online. Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse will feature such appetizer selections as clams casino and Asian-lacquered short rib; Jonathan’s Ristorante will offer such main-course choices as house-made bucatini with Bolognese sauce and organic Scottish salmon. And Ideal Cheese & Wine Cafe is featuring house-made cheesecake, as well as a lava cake and cinnamon apple “cigar” a la mode for dessert.

For a full list of participants, head to dinehuntington.com.