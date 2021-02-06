TODAY'S PAPER
New Huntington pickup station for restaurant takeout launches in village

Barbacoa, octopus and portabello mushroom tacos served at

Barbacoa, octopus and portabello mushroom tacos served at Mission Taco in Huntington. Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
There was a time not long ago when curbside pickup didn’t exist on the scale it does today. Now, highly-trafficked Huntington village has taken it one step further, launching a designated pickup spot for several restaurants in the downtown.

Customers place an order at one of the participating village restaurants — Ella’s, Spotlight, Soulbrew, Oaxaca Mexican restaurant, Meehans, Mission Taco, Parea That Little Greek Place, Portofino Italian restaurant, Honu Kitchen & Cocktails and TOA Asian Fusion — then head to New York Avenue between Elm and Carver streets to idle in a designated area near the Paramount concert venue where restaurants will run out the food.

Paramount owners Dominick Catoggio, Brian Doyle, Jim Condron and Stephen Ubertin greenlighted the idea as another way to boost contactless dining during the colder winter weather, said Adam Ellis, the marketing director for the Paramount and its neighboring art bar, Spotlight.

The curbside service is available daily until 10 p.m. — it starts at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.

Customers still have the option to pick up their food at the individual restaurant ordered from as well.

"It’s been ramping up since we launched it. Hopefully it’ll continue to grow over the next few months," Ellis said, adding that they "are working with the town to expand" the service.

