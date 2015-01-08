TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
48° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants
By Peter M. Gianotti

Hush Bistro in Farmingdale: First bites

Short rib, scallops and polenta combine for a

Short rib, scallops and polenta combine for a surf-and-turf appetizer at Hush Bistro in Farmingdale. Jan. 2015 Photo Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti

Print

The main event on Main Street in Farmingdale is Hush Bistro.

This new, sliver of a restaurant seats 26. Take yours either at the bar or shoulder-to-the-wall opposite it. Although the quarters are compact, chef Marc Anthony Bynum's cooking is big.

Bynum has retumed to his hometown after stellar stints at Tellers: An American Chophouse in Islip and Prime in Huntington, among others. He has twice won the Food Network challenge on "Chopped."

Here, he fashions some delectable dishes such as a surf-and-turf appetizer with short rib, scallops and polenta; Berkshire pork chop with sweet potato puree and apple chutney; and a serious lobster bisque.

It's pretty casual at lunch, with a menu dominated by burgers. The kimchee burger, made with chicken, the Korean condiment, Korean barbecue sauce, and a fried egg, delivers only modest heat. The beef burger boasts housemade bacon and shallot jam. Better than both: house-smoked, St. Louis-style ribs, with chipotle-seasoned barbecue sauce and ribbons of pickled watermelon rind.

Day or night, try Bynum's clever, rich "chocolate & chocolate" creation, with dark chocolate mousse, dehydrated chocolate mousse, riesling gelee, peanut brittle and sea salt.

Hush already is a destination, the peak of Main Street's growing restaurant row.

Hush Bistro, 291 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-293-4872.

By Peter M. Gianotti

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer