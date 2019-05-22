Hush Bistro, the global-soul bistro that moved from Farmingdale to Huntington before closing last year, is popping up on somebody else's turf in Huntington. Marc Bynum, the chef who launched Hush in 2014, is teaming up with the Bohlsen Restaurant Group to reanimate the bistro on the capacious outdoor deck of Restaurant Prime, the 3½-star eatery that overlooks Huntington Harbor.

"We are bringing the Prime a completely new experience this summer," said owner Michael Bohlsen. "The seasonal space enables us to take a creative risk by stepping outside of our typical model and integrating something unique for the summer."

All of Prime’s deck seating, plus more on the lawn, will be given over to Hush from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. (The covered patio and indoor dining rooms will remain 100 percent Prime.)

It’s a reunion of sorts for Bohlsen and Bynum, who first rose to prominence in 2008 when he was executive chef at the Bohlsen’s Tellers: An American Chophouse in Islip. Before that, he had worked as a sous chef at Prime.

"Michael reached out to me," Bynum said. "We both love the brand. You know, everything comes full circle."

Starting on Friday May 24, Bynum and his crew will be cooking an abbreviated menu of Hush favorites, including the HB burger (with bacon, white Cheddar and shallot jam, $21), the kimchi burger (a chicken patty topped with kimchi, sunny-side-up egg and barbecue sauce, $19), roast chicken with buttermilk biscuit, maple butter and berry jam ($26) and a cauliflower “steak” with cauliflower puree, fried chickpeas and pickled raisins, ($14). And of course you’ll find Bynum’s famous chipotle ribs, which really are famous, since they were touted on the cover of “O, The Oprah Magazine” in 2016 as “the best ribs Gayle’s ever tasted.”

Bynum’s food will be cooked in a truck on the premises and, on May 24, artist Jared Long will start painting a mural directly onto the truck. Long’s distinctive, fluid-funky style was a key element in the designs of both Hush locations. During the summer, more artist “installations” are planned.

The Prime pop-up is the third incarnation of Hush Bistro. It first opened in 2014, a sliver of a space in Farmingdale, Bynum’s hometown, and earned three stars from Newsday. In 2017, Bynum was looking for more space, more capital and more diners, and he entered into a partnership with Jason and Eric Machado of the Huntington-based Reststar Hospitality Group to replace their Gerard Street restaurant, Salumeria Pomodoro, with Hush Bistro 2.0. Bynum left the partnership in June of 2018 to open Fatwood Southern Kitchen in Bay Shore, which closed later that year. In December, Hush shut its doors. The address is now the home of Konoba Huntington.

Hush Bistro @ Prime is at 117 North New York Ave., Huntington, 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com.