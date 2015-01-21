TODAY'S PAPER
Hyderabad Spice South Indian Restaurant in Hicksville goes it alone

Chicken dhum biryani, a specialty at Hyderabad Spice South Indian Restaurant in Hicksville Photo Credit: Hyderabad Spice South Indian Restaurant

Breaking away from the constraints of franchise involvement, the former Mirchi in Hicksville has changed its name to Hyderabad Spice South Indian Restaurant. “We wanted more flexibility in terms of pricing and experimenting with new dishes,” said owner Suresh Bobba.

The place offers a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner service. On the mostly South Indian menu: chilli gobi, or spicy stir-fried cauliflower ($7.95); masala dosa, or rice and lentil crepes filled with spiced potatoes ($5.95); tandoori chicken ($12.95); chicken dhum biryani, a basmati rice dish with chicken ($12.95); okra fried with South Indian spices ($10.95) and mutton curry ($13.95).

Hyderabad Spice South Indian Restaurant is at 407 S. Broadway (Patel Plaza), Hicksville, 516-465-2400.

