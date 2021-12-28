They're not made from snow, nor ice, but igloos are making for a fun winter's night experience on Long Island.

Restaurants have pitched these domed structures made from heavy clear plastic in their outdoor spaces, complete with comfortable furniture, warm blankets and a heat source that keeps the space toasty as patrons nurse winter cocktails or light bites. Some have even expanded to larger greenhouses, or are opting to serve in rustic tented yurts.

Here's where to have a unique private dining experience this winter:

Konoba (46 Gerard St., Huntington): Daniel Pedisich brings a taste of Croatia to downtown Huntington, along with private dining experiences inside a handful of greenhouses set up underneath a string of lights and ornaments in front of his restaurant. Inside the festive structures, customers control their own music via a Bluetooth speaker and can stay warm with a small heater. Fits up to six people. Reservations are recommended. No fee. More info: 631-824-7712, konobahuntington.com

Betterman Distilling (161 River Ave., Patchogue): Gamer cave, jungle adventure, winter wonderland, basement hang or ladies’ night — what’s your style? Betterman offers five themed (and heated) igloos set up on its patio, all of which come equipped with board games, a Bluetooth speaker, comfy seating split between chairs, couches and bean bags and a cocktail specific to each igloo. Small plates are available to nosh on, too. Fitting six people comfortably, igloos have an $80 rental fee on Fridays and Saturdays; $50 on Thursdays and Sundays. Each time slot is set up for two hours, although customers are able to double book at an additional cost. More info: 631-708-7405, thebettermandistillingco.com

Rhum (13 E. Main St., Patchogue): New rooftop "cottages" add to the charm of this tri-level Island-inspired eatery and rum bar. The heated structures, set up on the decorated rooftop under string lights, are available daily for two hours at time. For $100, four diners get access to the structure and a round of drinks. Each additional guest is $25; six-person maximum. Order from the full food menu and an exclusive rooftop cottage cocktail list. More info: 631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com

Mirabelle Tavern: (150 Main St., Stony Brook): Mirabelle is offering three igloos this year dubbed the "Guy Gloo," the "Noir" and the "Chalet," all of which are available for dining Wednesday through Sunday. Each igloo has cushioned wooden chairs, a coffee table, oversized pillows, shag décor and plenty of lighting. The restaurant's full menu is available and the igloo is sanitized after every reservation. Igloos seat six people. $150 for two hours ($200 on holidays). Includes a bottle of Prosecco with a food purchase. More info: 631-751-0555, lessings.com

ITA Kitchen (45 W. Main St., Bay Shore): This Italian restaurant has turned its side and back patios into outdoor dining wonderlands featuring six greenhouses — three small and three large. The same dining experience guests would get inside is brought outside, with some of the greenhouses surrounding the restaurant’s faux willow tree. The greenhouses are heated, and feature plenty of light. Order from the restaurant's full food and drink menu or opt for preset "greenhouse packages" starting at $55 per person. Reservations are for two-hour slots. Small houses fit up to six people and large up to 10. Minimum spend of $200 Friday through Sunday. More info: 631-267-5916, itakitchenbayshore.com

Finley’s Of Greene Street (43 Green St., Huntington): Located in the southwest corner in one of Long Island’s busiest villages for food, drinks and socializing, this spot with a sunny patio features igloos along its iron fence. The restaurant’s full menu is offered within the igloos, which are heated and include holiday lighting. Igloos seat up to seven people for a two-hour max session. $150 minimum on Friday and Saturday nights, plus 20% gratuity daily. More info: 631-351-3440, finleyshuntington.com

Coach Meeting House: (160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay): Located behind this cozy tavern found along a quiet, residential street, there’s a courtyard dressed in holiday lights with five heated igloos, each with its own fire pit, allowing guests the option to lounge inside or out. Each igloo has a couch, chairs and Roku-equipped TV for further entertainment. Once in an igloo, guests can use a scannable QR code menu to allow for contactless ordering via their phones, and the custom menu includes several of the spot’s popular dishes. Spiked slushies and hot drinks are available too. A two-hour $40 bottomless brunch is offered on weekends, now with a DJ, which includes self-serve mimosas and bellinis. Ambient, acoustic music is planned for Friday and Saturday nights. Each igloo and firepit gets disinfected between uses. Igloos seat six to 10 people. There’s no charge to use an igloo here, but reservations are for a minimum of two hours (with an option to book back-to-back reservations for a longer stay in the same igloo). Reservations are made only through opentable.com, and there is an overall $200 minimum spend required. More info: 516-588-9288; coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com

Smuggler Jack’s (157 Forest Ave., Massapequa): Nestled within a residential neighborhood, Smuggler Jack's features five igloos sitting on insulated platforms with views of the adjacent Schmidt Canal, which are available to reserve beginning at noon daily. Each igloo has a dedicated server and a 15-minute window is observed between uses for sanitizing purposes. Sunday brunch and happy hour menus available. Igloos have fireplaces and are decorated for the holidays with rugs, lights and music. Igloos seat six to eight people and are reservable for up to two hours. A deposit is required for reservations; weekdays no fee before 4 p.m., $75 after 4 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays $125; and Sundays $100. More info: 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com

The Oar (264 West Ave., Patchogue): Located along the Patchogue River, the deck space here is wrapped in open skies and water views — it’s sun-soaked in the day, and under dark, starry skies at night. The six heated igloos — each featuring electric fireplaces and a cozy lounge setting — make these views much easier to enjoy when the notorious winter winds blow through. Each is sanitized between uses. A special seasonal menu is offered; guests are asked to bring their own blankets. Igloos seat two to six people and cost $75 for two hours Tuesday through Thursday; $150 for Friday through Sunday. The rental fee includes the first round of drinks. More info: 631-654-8266, theoar.com

Maxwell’s (501 Main St., Islip): Faux-fur blankets and oversized pillows line the furniture while string lights and holiday décor line the dome in each igloo at Maxwell's. All are disinfected with a fogging machine between uses. Reservations are required. Igloos seat eight people. $150 for two hours; includes the first round of drinks with purchase of food. More info: 631-210-0011, lessings.com

Danfords (25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson): With a brilliant view of Port Jefferson Harbor, watch the ferries come in or people wandering Harborfront Park from the igloos on the back deck. Reservations can be made for lunch or dinner for up to two hours; two bottles of Champagne are included. Each is done up with décor, a "fireplace-styled heater" and a Bluetooth speaker that can be paired with your phone so you can choose the music. Igloos seat six people and are cleaned and sanitized during 30-minute periods between reserved times. $150 for two-hour rentals, plus a $100 minimum food and beverage purchase. More info: 631-928-5200, ext. 170, danfords.com

Harbor Mist (105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor): American and Continental favorites can now be had in one of three igloos at this waterside eatery overlooking the Cold Spring Harbor. Set up along a stretch of woods in the restaurant’s parking lot, each comes with a table and chairs, plus lighting and heat. It shares the lot with tented seating and traditional al fresco dining, too. The restaurant caps each reservation at two hours. Igloos seat up to eight guests with a $200 minimum spend. Book a reservation on opentable.com. More info: 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurant.com

Brew Cheese (40 Woodbine Ave., Northport): Just a short walk around the corner from Brew Cheese in an alley way near Sand City Brewing Co., the eatery has four yurts. Customers check in at the restaurant where they are expected to leave a credit card, and then are walked by staff to the yurts. A wooden picnic table with faux fur-lined seats sits on an area rug inside the circular tent, which also features greenery, lighting and a portable radiator. Customers order by calling the restaurant. Once the order is ready, a server brings it over. Reservations — 1 hour and 15 minutes each — are encouraged; no fees; seats up to six comfortably. More info: 631-239-1927, brew-cheese.com

Compiled by Ian Stark and Joann Vaglica