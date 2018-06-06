IHOP says it's changing name to IHOB

Syracuse Media Group

(TNS) — The International House of Pancakes will no longer be IHOP, the restaurant chain announced this week.



"For 60 pancakin' years, we've been IHOP. Now, we're flippin' our name to IHOb," the official @IHOP Twitter account wrote Monday. Attached was an image, showing the letter P flipped upside down to look like a lowercase B.

Speculation ran wild on Tuesday as pancake fans wondered what the B stands for. International House of Breakfast? Brunch? Bacon? Burritos? Bar-B-Que? Barnacles?

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

The change to "IHOB" is expected to take place June 11, but the company has not said why. More details will be announced Monday.

CBS reports the new name is expected to "reflect the quality of food and the menu," but IHOP will still continue to serve pancakes. The chain famously gives away free pancakes on "National Pancake Day" every February.

According to USA Today, the name change could be part of an identity overhaul after parent company Dine Brands Global announced closures of more than 50 IHOP restaurants, along with 60 to 80 Applebee's restaurants, over the past two years.

IHOP began in 1958 by Al and Jerry Lapin as the International House of Pancakes. The restaurant chain shortened its name to IHOP in 1973.

IHOP locations in Upstate New York include restaurants in New Hartford, Vestal, Albany, Clifton Park, Buffalo, Amherst and two in Rochester. IHOP closed a DeWitt location in 2015 when a new one opened in Destiny USA, but the Syracuse mall restaurant closed less than a year later amid a dispute over rent.

