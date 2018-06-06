TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants

IHOP says it's changing name to IHOB

The International House of Pancakes will no longer

The International House of Pancakes will no longer be called IHOP, they announced this week. Photo Credit: Ihop

By Geoff Herbert
Print

Syracuse Media Group
(TNS) — The International House of Pancakes will no longer be IHOP, the restaurant chain announced this week.

"For 60 pancakin' years, we've been IHOP. Now, we're flippin' our name to IHOb," the official @IHOP Twitter account wrote Monday. Attached was an image, showing the letter P flipped upside down to look like a lowercase B.

Speculation ran wild on Tuesday as pancake fans wondered what the B stands for. International House of Breakfast? Brunch? Bacon? Burritos? Bar-B-Que? Barnacles? 

The change to "IHOB" is expected to take place June 11, but the company has not said why. More details will be announced Monday.

CBS  reports the new name is expected to "reflect the quality of food and the menu," but IHOP will still continue to serve pancakes. The chain famously gives away free pancakes on "National Pancake Day" every February.

According to USA Today, the name change could be part of an identity overhaul after parent company Dine Brands Global announced closures of more than 50 IHOP restaurants, along with 60 to 80 Applebee's restaurants, over the past two years.

IHOP began in 1958 by Al and Jerry Lapin as the International House of Pancakes. The restaurant chain shortened its name to IHOP in 1973.

IHOP locations in Upstate New York include restaurants in New Hartford, Vestal, Albany, Clifton Park, Buffalo, Amherst and two in Rochester. IHOP closed a DeWitt location in 2015 when a new one opened in Destiny USA, but the Syracuse mall restaurant closed less than a year later amid a dispute over rent.

©2018 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

By Geoff Herbert

Latest reviews

Pineapple upside down pancakes are topped with house-made Cheerful brunch spot offers great cocktails, large portions
Tender grilled octopus highlights the starters at Elaia 3-star Greek eatery shines with the classics
Onion rava masala dosa served at Mithaas in Chain brings street food from across India to LI
The blue cheese-crusted rib-eye steak is flavor-packed up LI wine bar and grill still on point, 11 years later
The Bacon Jam and Egg burger, a grass-fed New-wave luncheonette earns 3-star review
General Tso's chicken is served at Mango Tango LI eatery rejuvenates Asian-fusion cuisine