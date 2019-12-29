TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

IHOP opens in Farmingdale

A stack of three buttermilk pancakes at IHOP,

A stack of three buttermilk pancakes at IHOP, which has branches all over Long Island. Credit: Newsday

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Rooty Tooty Fresh ’N Fruity Pancakes have landed at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale.

IHOP has taken over the space that was China Grand Buffet until 2017, opening Dec. 23 with its crowd-pleasing range of order-all-day breakfast items, plus burgers and sandwiches. The pancake chain has at least 15 locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties (find your local one here) and plans to open yet another Long Island location next year in Syosset.

The Farmingdale location joins a popular shopping center that also houses Stew Leonard's, CoreLife Eatery, Bellagio, Applebee's and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe that opened in September, among other eateries.

Open Sundays to Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until midnight at 201 Airport Plaza Blvd. in Farmingdale, 631-393-6750, ihop.com

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Spaghetti pomodoro garnished with basil at Osteria Morini Acclaimed chef earns 3 stars at Roosevelt Field Italian spot
Chicken Francese features gently breaded breast meat in Iconic Italian eatery offers huge portions, modest prices
K-Mac sliders are a playful starter of chopped Legendary sushi eatery still thriving after 3 decades
Grilled lamb chops with garlic roasted fingerling potatoes Uneven eats, with a few standouts, at new Mediterranean restaurant
"Meaty" avocado toast is topped with crumbled bacon At new breakfast spot, you can't go wrong with bacon
Al pastor tacos with half folded corn tortillas Tiny Bellmore Mexican eatery earns 3 stars
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search