Rooty Tooty Fresh ’N Fruity Pancakes have landed at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale.

IHOP has taken over the space that was China Grand Buffet until 2017, opening Dec. 23 with its crowd-pleasing range of order-all-day breakfast items, plus burgers and sandwiches. The pancake chain has at least 15 locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties (find your local one here) and plans to open yet another Long Island location next year in Syosset.

The Farmingdale location joins a popular shopping center that also houses Stew Leonard's, CoreLife Eatery, Bellagio, Applebee's and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe that opened in September, among other eateries.

Open Sundays to Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until midnight at 201 Airport Plaza Blvd. in Farmingdale, 631-393-6750, ihop.com