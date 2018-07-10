TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
80° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

IHOP admits name change was a publicity stunt

An IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah,

An IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla., on May 11, 2017.  Photo Credit: AP / Alan Diaz

By The Associated Press
Print

IHOP has come clean.

The pancake chain has acknowledged that a name change announced last month was just a publicity stunt to promote its hamburger menu.

The company best known for its breakfasts already had burgers on the menu but had started using the IHOb name on social media, its website and for in-store promotions to draw attention to a new line of burgers made of Black Angus ground beef.

On Monday, it was back on social media, this time to promote a pancake deal tied to IHOP's 60th birthday.

On Twitter, the company said, "That's right, IHOP! We'd never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)."

By The Associated Press

Latest reviews

Steamed lobster is a longtime specialty at Claudio's Landmark eatery improves with new owners
Miniature smoked-sausage corn dogs come with spicy mustard Gastropub offers enviable beer list, inventive bar snacks
Garides kataifi, jumbo shrimp wrapped in shredded phyllo, Offspring of top seafood spot is less costly, less formal
A mezzo metro (half-meter) of pizza fumé, a Italian spot serving pizza by the meter is compelling, uneven
Pan-seared Alaskan halibut swims in with grilled local Italian eatery earns 3 stars with new chef
The "smokehouse mac & cheese lasagna," at Dang Endearing new eatery serves over-the-top BBQ