Il Fortino Restaurant & Lounge closes in Glen Cove after less than 4 months

Pesto-crusted Chilean sea bass with tomatoes and risotto

Pesto-crusted Chilean sea bass with tomatoes and risotto was a specialty at Il Fortino in Glen Cove. Photo Credit: Il Fortino Restaurant & Lounge

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
The fort has fallen.

Il Fortino Restaurant & Lounge, an Italian eatery launched in November by The Metropolitan, a major caterer in Glen Cove, has closed. The caterer is still open.

The restaurant was situated at The Mertropolitan, with its entrance on the side of the catering facility, off the parking lot. 

Il Fortino offered traditional Italian and Italian-American specialties, but added some contemporary fare, too.

Diners could choose dishes such as tuna tartare, polenta fries, meatballs, rigatoni Bolognese, baked ziti, baked clams, marinated skirt steak with chimichurri and Calabrian hot peppers, veal chop Marsala, risotto with shellfish, and pesto-crusted Chilean sea bass. Tomato bruschetta and individual pizzas also were served.

The telephone at the restaurant has been disconnected. The phone number for The Metropolitan is 516-671-4444.

Il Fortino took its name from the Italian word for "fort." It was at 5 Pratt Blvd., Glen Cove.

