Il Mulino, the pricey Italian restaurant brand with branches from Manhattan and Roslyn to Las Vegas and South Beach, is poised to open in the Hamptons.

Il Mulino announced plans to move into the former address of Osteria Salina, perched at Georgica Pond in Wainscott, a spaghetti strand from East Hampton.

A spokeswoman for the restaurant said a May opening is projected.

The Wainscott menu will feature favorites from Manhattan and Roslyn, where choices include jumbo shrimp, spaghettini with clams, seafood risotto, rigatoni Bolognese, chicken Parmigiana, and zabaglione.

In addition, she said, diners should expect local fish and produce, pizzas from a wood-burning oven, and take-out, as well as catering.

Timothy and Cinzia Gaglio, who owned Osteria Salina, have a popular year-round branch in Delray Beach, Florida, where they’ll now be full-time.

Osteria Salina was in Bridgehampton for three years and in Wainscott for three more. “We had a wonderful run, but would rather be busy 12 months a year than four months a year,” Timothy Gaglio said.

The site on Montauk Highway has housed a series of restaurants, notably Sapore di Mare, Saracen, and Charlotte’s Hidden Pond.

Il Mulino, 108 Wainscott Stone Rd., Wainscott, 631-658-9122, ilmulino.com