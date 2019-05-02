Korean-style fried chicken is a rare bird on Long Island, and Inboston Chicken in East Northport was one of the only eateries devoted to it.

Inboston, which opened in 2015, wears all the signs of permanent departure: A "closed" sign has hung in the window for weeks. The phone has been disconnected, and online ordering has been suspended. Several Yelpers have lamented the closure. And a sister location in New Brunswick, New Jersey has also shuttered. (The owner of the East Northport location did not respond to a request for comment).

The no-frills order-at-the-counter eatery focused almost exclusively in fried chicken, served either crispy or glazed — such as soy-garlic wings — accompanied by small tubs of pickled radishes. Calling ahead was vital — orders, cooked from scratch, took 20 minutes to fill.

A few of the remaining Long Island spots to get your Korean fried chicken fix are the K Town Food Court inside H Mart in Jericho, Song's Family Food in Great Neck and Surasang Korean Restaurant in Syosset.

Before Inboston, 36 Laurel Rd. had been home to a deli called Big Bear Pizzelli. The closure is one of a few food-related goings-on in East Northport: Riley's East, a satellite of F.H. Riley's in Huntington, is poised to open soon where the Galloping Friar used to be on Larkfield Road. Farther down Larkfield Road, the taqueria Senor Paco's has closed and signs are up for a new eatery called La Morena.